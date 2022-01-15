Bradley Cooper admitted what it was really like to film that bathtub scene in his new film “Nightmare Alley”.

For the first time, Cooper, 47, was fully nude on screen for the complete frontal shot. He opened up about filming the scene that was a “big deal” to him.

READ MORE: Bradley Cooper Takes The ‘Colbert Questionert’ During ‘Late Show’ Appearance

“I remember reading in the script and thinking, ‘He’s a pickled punk in that bathtub and it’s to story. You have to do it.’ I can still remember that day just to be naked in front of the crew for six hours, and it was Toni Collette’s first day,” the actor said during an interview with the KCRW show “The Business”. “It was just like, ‘Whoa.’ It was pretty heavy.”

Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette- Photo: CP Images/Courtesy of Everett Collection

Cooper revealed that he was fine going ahead with the scene “because there was nothing gratuitous about it. It was to story.”

READ MORE: Bradley Cooper Reveals The Christmas Present That Disappointed His 4-Year-Old Daughter Lea

The Oscar-nominated actor also noted that working on such a personal, intimate scene with the film’s director, Guillermo del Toro, brought the two together, making them close friends who now talk on a daily basis.

“Because the content of what the movie is, what we were exploring, in order to do it in a real way, it demanded that we’d be naked emotionally and soulfully.”