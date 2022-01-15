Soulja Boy Tellem! The rapper responded to fans who were attacking him for his expensive shopping habits.

During a chat with Page Six, the 31-year-old rapper revealed that the reason why he spends thousands of dollars at luxury stores like Louis Vuitton is to keep his pretty boy swag image, expected by his fans.

READ MORE: Kanye West Squashes Beef With Soulja Boy After Leaving His Verse Off ‘Donda’

“I went to the jewelry store, bought a watch for like $30,000. Got a chain for like $20,000. For Louis Vuitton, [I’ll spend] $25,000 to $70,000,” he told the outlet.

He added that he has “to be presentable for my fans. This is not frivolous spending, this is me looking presentable. You know you got to spend money to make money.”

The rapper was promoting his new six-episode docuseries, “The Life of Draco”, and noted that if fans “see me doing a shopping spree on the series, that means we just had a good day.”

READ MORE: Randy Orton Tells Soulja Boy ‘Come To My World And Say That’ After Rapper Calls WWE ‘Fake’

However, Soulja expressed his concern over his shiny items, mentioning his hopes to avoid being a target for a home break in, like other celebs have been in recent years.

“You definitely got to watch how you move. You just have to watch how you present yourself on social media — who you have in your circle, too,” Soulja said. “Being a rapper in the hip-hop game, you have to move smart.”

“The Life of Draco” premieres Jan. 21 on the Revolt app.