Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson in "Last Looks"

A new trailer for “Last Looks” has been released, featuring stars Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson.

Hunnam plays Charlie Waldo, described as an “ex-LAPD superstar” who exited the force and now lives off the grid.

Charlie finds himself pulled out of retirement to investigate TV star Alistair Pinch, a “black-out drunk” who may or may not have murdered his wife.

“The search to either clear Alastair’s name or find him guilty finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and pre-school teachers,” notes the film’s synopsis.

In the raucous trailer, Hunnam’s character finds himself on the receiving end of several punches, including a head-butt from Gibson.

“Last Looks” will be released in theatres, on demand and digital on Feb. 4.