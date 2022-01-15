Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, issued her first remarks since the passing of her loving husband, Bob Saget, in a touching, yet heartbreaking tribute.

Rizzo shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram account on Saturday, alongside a photo of her and Saget.

READ MORE: Kelly Rizzo Thanks John Mayer & Jeff Ross Picking Up Bob Saget’s Car At LAX

“My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH,” she wrote.

Rizzo expressed her love for the late actor and comedian and revealed that she has “no regrets.”

“We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that,” she said.

READ MORE: Kelly Rizzo Honours Her ‘Whole Heart’ Bob Saget After Her Husband’s Shocking Death

Rizzo showed her appreciation to “loved ones and strangers” for their “kindness and support,” revealing that her “special man” deserves every bit of “the enormous outpouring of love and tribute” he’s been shown in the wake of his death.

“Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful,” she wrote.

Rizzo added, “Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter.”

READ MORE: ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ To Pay Special Tribute To Bob Saget

She was sure to mention how important Saget’s passion for Scleroderma research, a disease he advocated and fought to eliminate, was to him, after his sister lost her battle and died from the disease.

Saget’s wife ended her statement by promising to always love his girls with all her heart, and concluded with a final sentiment to the love of her life, “Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”