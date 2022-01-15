Julia Fox is apparently under consideration for the part of Madonna’s longtime friend Debi Mazar in the pop icon’s upcoming biopic.

The news was attained by Entertainment Weekly, shortly after Madonna’s Instagram post, earlier this week, which saw the two hanging out together. “Went to dinner with Julia [Fox] to talk about my movie,” Madonna captioned the photo.

READ MORE: Julia Fox Sets The Record Straight On Her Relationship With Kanye West

“Some other folks showed up” to Madonna and Fox’s date night, as Kanye West, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather were also pictured in the series of photos shared by the “Material Girl” singer.

Fans have previously compared the 31-year-old “Uncut Gems” actress’ looks to Mazar’s and the pair just so happened to appear together during an interview with Document Journal back in August 2021. Fox was “starstruck,” admitting that the two had never met but communicated “over text and DM” prior to their Zoom conversation.

Mazar, 57, is best known for her roles in the film “Goodfellas” and the series “Younger” and “Entourage”. She has a decades-long relationship with the Queen of Pop, which began in the 1980s when they met in an elevator while Mazar worked as an operator at New York City’s Danceteria nightclub. Since then, Mazar starred in several of Madonna’s music videos like “True Blue” and “Music”.

READ MORE: Madonna Poses With Her Six Kids In Adorable Family Snap Taken On Skiing Vacation

“We got on the dance floor and tore it up,” Mazar told EW in 2020 about meeting Madonna for the first time. “We exchanged phone numbers and that was it. We became friends!”

Madonna has been directing her life story for several years alongside Universal Pictures and producer Amy Pascal. The singer first began writing the script with Oscar-winning “Juno” writer Diablo Cody, who finished a full draft for Madonna before moving on to other projects. After Cody left, Erin Wilson (“The Girl on the Train”) reportedly stepped in.

Madonna previously revealed that most of the film will follow her “struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man’s world as a woman, and really just the journey,” which she described as a “happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad, and ugly” narrative of the making of an icon.