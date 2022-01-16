Kylie Jenner is putting a stop to rumours that she’s welcomed her second child.
On Saturday, the youngest “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” sibling took to social media to share photos from a joint 4th birthday party for her daughter Stormi and niece Chicago, daughter of big sis Kim Kardashian (Chicago’s birthday was on Jan. 15, while Stormi turns 4 on Feb. 1).
Along with various pics from the party, Jenner also shared a selfie in which she is very clearly pregnant, indicating that reports that her second child has arrived were premature.
Back in September, Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott announced they were expecting their second child, with Jenner sharing the news via Instagram.