Kylie Jenner is putting a stop to rumours that she’s welcomed her second child.

On Saturday, the youngest “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” sibling took to social media to share photos from a joint 4th birthday party for her daughter Stormi and niece Chicago, daughter of big sis Kim Kardashian (Chicago’s birthday was on Jan. 15, while Stormi turns 4 on Feb. 1).

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Shares Photos Of Her Lavish Baby Shower

Along with various pics from the party, Jenner also shared a selfie in which she is very clearly pregnant, indicating that reports that her second child has arrived were premature.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Back in September, Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott announced they were expecting their second child, with Jenner sharing the news via Instagram.