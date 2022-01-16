Leslie Grace will soon be seen battling Gotham City crime in “Batgirl”, the origin story of how Barbara Gordon becomes Batgirl.

In advance of the upcoming DC film, Grace took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in costume as the caped crusader in the upcoming film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys For Life”) with a screenplay by Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey”).

Accompanying the pic, Grace also offered a quote from the comic book series on which the film is based, “Batgirl: Year One”.

“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…” she wrote. “And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

Grace, known for her breakout role in movie musical “In the Heights”, confirmed she was cast as Batgirl back in July.

I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl ! I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got! 🦇💜✨ https://t.co/muq9GuVVk6 — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) July 21, 2021

In addition to Grace, “Batgirl” will also star Michael Keaton (reprising the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne), J.K. Simmons as her father, Commissioner Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as Garfield Lynns, a pyrotechnics expert who becomes super-villain arsonist Firefly.

Filming is currently underway in Glasgow, Scotland, with production having begun in November.

No word yet on a release date, but it’s been rumoured that “Batgirl” may be coming out later this year.