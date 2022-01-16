The first trailer for “Bel-Air” recently premiered, offering fans a first look at the gritty and dramatic remake of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

The trailer served as inspiration for a sketch imagining a similar dramatic remake of another beloved sitcom from the same era: “Family Matters”.

In the faux “SNL” trailer, a voiceover proclaims that “Family Matters” reintroduces “the goofy characters you loved in the ’90s, with absolutely none of the fun or charm.”

The trailer also served up some fake reviews, with Rolling Stone declaring that “‘Family Matters’ is the #1 worst choice for a sitcom to modernize like this,” while Entertainment Weekly‘s review consisted of “a GIF of Kevin Hart looking horrified.”

READ MORE: The Fresh Prince Gets A Second Chance In Dramatic ‘Bel-Air’ Trailer

Just as in the original “Family Matters”, Steve has an unrequited crush on Laura, played by Ego Nwodim; in this version, however, he confronts the boy she’s been dating and savagely beats him to a bloody pulp and then using his catchphrase, “Did I do that?”

“Bel-Air” debuts Feb. 14 on Showcase; meanwhile, “Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.