Denzel Washington will be revisiting his most popular film franchise, confirming that a third “Equalizer” movie is on the way.

In a new interview with Collider, Washington revealed that a script for “The Equalizer 3” is ready to go, and filming will soon be underway.

“They have written the third ‘Equalizer’, so I’m scheduled to do that,” Washington said while promoting his role as Shakespeare’s doomed Scottish usurper in the new film “The Tragedy of MacBeth”.

“So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again,” Washington joked. “‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ and then going and beating some people up. Can’t get any better, right?”

Meanwhile, Collider also reports that Antoine Fuqua — who directed the first two “Equalizer” movies — is in the midst of negotiations to direct the third one.

Since the last film, which premiered in 2018, CBS has launched its own series version of “The Equalizer”, starring Queen Latifah in a reboot of the 1980s TV series that inspired both the film and the new series.