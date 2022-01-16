Betty White’s last ever interview will be featured in “Betty White: A Celebration”, which is set to hit screens on Jan. 17 – what would have been the late icon’s 100th birthday.

Producer Steve Boettcher opened up about the documentary film in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

”Betty shot a tribute to her fans on Dec. 20, which will be in the film,” he revealed. “It was her idea to do this. She said, ‘I want my fans to know this.'”

He the filmmaker continued, “We’ve been asked to share it. We’ve been asked to put it on social media. The only place we thought was right was putting it in the film and sharing it with her friends, family and fans who are going to be there.”

Looking back on filming the final interview, which took place in her home, Boettcher recalled, “Betty loved getting glammed up, as she called it. The dress, the hair, the look — she just loved that. It’s probably about a minute or two long clip of just her looking directly in the camera as the graciously fun, warm Betty. She thanks all her fans over the years and for being out on the 17th to see the film.”

He added, “It’s just got that twinkle that’s Betty. The great thing about it is that she didn’t read it off the teleprompter or have a script. She ad-libbed it, and that’s Betty to the very end. She’s spontaneous and has the wherewithal to go with it and do it live. She was so good at that. You can’t watch it for the first time and help but get goosebumps when you hear her.”

Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Carol Burnett are among the stars who will pay tribute to the legendary comedian in “Betty White: A Celebration”.