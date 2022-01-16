Farrah Abraham was arrested on Saturday night, with TMZ reporting that her arrest came after she allegedly struck a security guard at a Hollywood club.

“Law enforcement sources say” tell TMZ that the former “Teen Mom” star allegedly slapped a security guard at Grandmaster Recorders in Los Angeles, where she was out with a friend.

According to an eyewitness, someone in the club — described as a “hater” — allegedly assaulted Abraham and her friend, which allegedly led to Abraham becoming “belligerent.” She was asked to leave, but wouldn’t, and allegedly slapped the security guard.

“We’re told initially cops weren’t called. Rather, someone called for paramedics and when they arrived they say someone — presumably Farrah — was so belligerent they called the cops for backup,” reported TMZ, noting that someone on the scene — likely the guard — made a citizen’s arrest and held her until police arrived.

Abraham was reportedly taken into custody and released shortly after; it’s unknown whether she’ll face any charges.

Abraham offered her account of what led to the altercation.

“I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records [sic], this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here,” she told TMZ.

“It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures,” she added.

Abraham subsequently took to Instagram, where she shared video of herself being held on the ground by a man who appears to be the club’s security guard.

“I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold,” she wrote in the caption, adding that she is “putting a restraining order” on the person “who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a ‘private persons arrest’ complete setup.”

Referencing her “very traumatizing year,” she continued by stating, “I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered. As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people. I thank the HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing myself from being held against my will and being attacked, I NEEDED HELP- I couldn’t even use my phone. I’m blessed to go to church today. I realize it’s no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighbourhoods. I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always. Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger then all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us.”

Abraham also shared several posts regarding her arrest on Instagram Story, including photos of bruises allegedly inflicted during the arrest.

Farrah Abraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham/Instagram