Connie Britton is taking a candid look back on her experience of having COVID-19.

The “Nashville” star took to Instagram to share a message with her followers after getting over the illness on Sunday, Jan. 16.

“I wanted to share a little bit of my experience with y’all,” she began, “particularly if you’re a parent trying to manage keeping your little ones negative in the same house, or vice versa. Because whooo that was not easy.”

“When I tested positive I called my doctor in a panic and he broke it down for me,” she recalled. “Masks. If you’re both masked and avoid face to face contact, that can keep the virus from spreading.”

Britton continued, “Of course avoiding face to face contact with your 10 year old is no easy feat (I can’t imagine if I had a real little!). I basically stayed in my room (here seen with Merle, who along with my other 2 dogs, was great company) and told Yoby the kitchen was off limits. Then I could go in there masked and prepare meals for both us which we’d eat in separate rooms.”

The actress also revealed the “worst” thing about having COVID.

“Honestly the worst was not being able to hug or even make close eye contact with my son who has spent 1/5 of his life now upended from this pandemic. Kids, and all of us, have been living in fear of this thing for 2 years. And now mom has it!! And he might get it! So frightening,” she said.

“Which brings me to my other point. So many lives have been lost, families have been ravaged, so much fear and suffering and loss over this thing. I am vaccinated and boosted and my case was so mild, if it wasn’t COVID I wouldn’t have missed a day of work. I was so grateful, having feared the damage, particularly to the lungs, that a bad case of COVID can do. This was the thing we’ve been running from in fear for 2 years. But I do believe my vaccines made it more mild.”

Britton added, “Please do whatever you can to keep your immune system strong, stay masked, and get the vaccine. This is our job right now. And particularly do it for those who have to be out working and then go home and keep their kids safe. Let’s help each other be healthy and well.”