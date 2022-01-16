Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum are Prada’s newest runway stars.

The actors strutted their stuff on the catwalk at the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2022 Menswear Show in Milan, Italy on Sunday. Jan. 16.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum, 62, and the “Jurassic Park” actor, 69, joined an A-list lineup of models, including Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris and Jaden Michael.

The show, called “Body of Work”, was described as a “state of reality – a vital component of life. Into the idealized, fantasized aesthetic vernacular of the fashion show, a reality interrupts.”

The description added, “Taking theater and cinema as mirrors of reality, for the Fall/Winter 2022 Prada men’s show by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the Deposito of the Fondazione Prada is reimagined by AMO as a stage for action, a representation of a heightened actuality. Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals.”