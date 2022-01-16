Numerous celebrity friends of the late Bob Saget have been paying tribute to the late “Full House” star, who died last weekend at age 65.

Comedian Nikki Glaser has unveiled her own special way of honouring Saget, a new song she recorded titled “Song for Bob”.

“Here’s a song about the world’s friend, Bob Saget,” Glaser wrote in Instagram, sharing audio of “Song for Bob”.

“I was recording a bunch of songs last week that my friend @mattpondpa wrote for me,” she explained. “It was just for fun and to see if I could do it and I didn’t intend to release anything because I’m so new to this, but then Monday happened and this song materialized and I’m proud of it.”

Glaser was among the many celebs to share a tribute on Twitter following news of Saget’s death.