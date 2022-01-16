Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sara Evans has claimed that her estranged husband, Jay Barker, tried to run her over with his car at a high speed.

According to People, the incident occurred after the country singer left a party in Nashvile and returned home, where Barker was parked in her driveway.

Evans and a friend allegedly saw Barker “backing up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed.”

People reports that Barker was later arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

READ MORE: Sara Evans Opens Up About PTSD & Anxiety After Being Hit By A Car: ‘I Couldn’t Get A Grasp On Who I Was’

The former NFL player was placed on a 12-hour domestic violence hold at Davidson County Jail in Tennessee, but released later that night.

Evans and Barker tied the knot in 2008.

Evans was previously wed to Craig Schelske from 1993 to 2007.