Brian Cox was once offered the chance to play an important character in “Game of Thrones”.

In his new memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, the 75-year-old actor recalls how he turned down an opportunity the star as Robert Baratheon because the money wasn’t very impressive.

“I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger was,” begins an excerpt from the book published by GQ.

“The answer is, yes, I was supposed to be a king called Robert Baratheon, who apparently died when he was gored by a boar in the first season,” Cox continues. “I know very little about Game of Thrones, so I can’t tell you whether or not he was an important character, and I’m not going to google it just in case he was, because I turned it down.”

“Why? Well, ‘Game of Thrones’ went on to be a huge success and everybody involved earned an absolute fortune,” he writes. “But when it was originally offered the money was not all that great, shall we say. Plus I was going to be killed off fairly early on, so I wouldn’t have had any of the benefits of the long-term effects of a successful series where your wages go up with each passing season. So I passed on it, and Mark Addy was gored by the boar instead. (I lied. I did google it.)”

Cox also looks back on saying “no” to playing Governor Swann in “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

“It would have been a money-spinner, but of all the parts in that film it was the most thankless,” he adds. “Plus I would have ended up doing it for film after film and missed out on all the other nice things I’ve done.”