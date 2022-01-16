Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (12762549aw) iHeart concert goers Casey Treur and Jesus Nuñez get engaged during Coldplay's 'My Universe' iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Show, The Forum, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Jan 2022

A pair of fans stole the show after getting engaged at Coldplay’s latest concert.

Casey Treur and Jesus Nuñez were watching the band on stage at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO when the romantic proposal happened.

According to Page Six, Treur whispered “you really are my universe” to Nuñez before getting down on one knee just after Chris Martin belted out the song “My Universe”.

“I made my mind up in October that I was going to propose but had a hard time figuring the when and how. I never thought I would ever get married, honestly. I have had a couple of long term relationships, but this one was different,” said Treur in an interview with the outlet.

“Originally, my plan was to do it during a kayak trip in Catalina Island … however, when I saw that Coldplay was going to be performing – I’ve loved the song ‘My Universe’ [with BTS] and really thought the lyrics worked. Jesus is my universe, and I started thinking on how I could pull this proposal off during that song,” he added.

The concert also featured performances from Kings of Leon and Imagine Dragons.