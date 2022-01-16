Jonah Hill wants people to know that he and Baby Yoga “are all good”.

While speaking with W Magazine, the “Don’t Look Up” actor revealed how Leonardo DiCaprio encouraged him to watch “The Mandalorian”.

READ MORE: Jonah Hill Wants To Know Why Carrie Didn’t Call 911 After That Shocking ‘And Just Like That’ Twist

“I used to have a rule: If it didn’t happen or it couldn’t happen, then I just wasn’t interested, because I would lose focus,” he explained. “Leo made me watch ‘The Mandalorian’ when we were making ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a f— because I didn’t know anything that it was about.”

The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a screengrab of an article which made it seem “like he’s feuding with baby Yoda.”

“LOL is there anything cornier than literally all media,” wrote Hill. “They’re literally trying to create beef between me and Baby Yoda.”

READ MORE: Jonah Hill’s Girlfriend Sarah Brady Shares Birthday Tribute: ‘You Light Up My World’

Insisting that things between he and Baby Yoda are all good, he joked, “Baby Yoda and I are dear friends and text at least once a week. We may not be text every day type of friends and yes Covid put a strain on our friendship, but we are all good. And that’s all I will say on this matter ! Now please respect our privacy at this time.”