“America’s Funniest Home Videos” remembered former host Bob Saget with a special tribute during Sunday night’s episode.

“As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member,” said host Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day, and this show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit.”

Ribeiro then introduced a montage of clips from Saget’s time as host from 1990 – 1997.

One of the highlights included Saget speaking with then-host Tom Bergeron for the show’s 20th.

Saget was laid to rest in a private service and burial held on Friday, Jan. 14.