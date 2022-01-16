Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Heidi Klum is revealing why one of her incredible legs is worth more than the other.

The supermodel opens up about her famous pins while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, airing Monday, Jan. 17.

READ MORE: Heidi Klum Talks Working With Snoop Dogg On New Single ‘Chai Tea With Heidi’

During a game of “Heidi ‘Blanking’ Klum”, the “Americas Got Talent Judge” admits that it was actually a client who insured her legs for $2 million.

“When I was young I fell into a glass and I have a big scar,” she says. “Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it.”

“One was more expensive than the other one,” adds Klum. “It’s weird the things that some people do.”

Elsewhere in the show, 48-year-old star also explains how her dream of singing with Snoop Dogg finally came true.

READ MORE: Heidi Klum Teams Up With Snoop Dogg For New Song