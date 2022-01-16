Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Amber Rose is speaking out about an old Tweet of hers which has resurfaced amid Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce drama.

In the 2015 Tweet, Rose dissed her ex, writing, “@kanyewest I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Explains Altercation That Was Captured By Paparazzi

Instagram Stories @AmberRose

The Tweet followed West’s claims about taking “30 showers” after his split from Rose.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the model encouraged people to stop re-sharing the Tweet, insisting that she’s moved on from the past.

“Kim nor her sister deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either,” she wrote.

After breaking up with West, Rose created the Slut Walk to help women feel unashamed of their sexuality

READ MORE: Kanye West Spotted At Daughter Chicago’s 4th Birthday Party

“Life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl I just wanna spread love and positivity,” she added.