Brandon Leake is sharing sharing a compelling insight into the issue of school shootings from the perspective of an educator.

The poet performs “The Secret Life of Teachers” during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airing Monday, Jan. 17.

“Growing up, my mama told me nothing stops a bullet like an education, but what happens when bullets get on the bus with you?” he asks at the beginning of the powerful poem.

The former high school English teacher was the winner of “Americas Got Talent” season 15.

Leake also chats with Ellen about how he’s giving back to his community in Stockton, California, and discusses his new collection of poems titled, Unraveling.