It might be cold outside, but Christie Brinkley is turning up the heat with her latest swimsuit photo.

The supermodel, 67, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a jaw-dropping vacation snap.

The pic, which sees Brinkley wearing a black string bikini teamed with a crocheted cover-up, was quickly flooded with fans complimenting the gorgeous star on her youthtful appearance.

“You are goals for life well lived,” wrote one follower.

“Dam girl do you ever age,” added another.

Brinkley has been sharing plenty of peeks at her sun-soaked getaway.