This year’s Toronto Film Critics Association award winners have been revealed.
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter”, was a triple winner after picking up the prizes for Best Actress (Olivia Colman) Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley) and Best First Feature
Meanwhile, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” also took three top awards for Best Picture, Best International Film and Best Screenplay.
Other winners included Denzel Washington for Best Actor in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Bradley Cooper for Best Supporting Actor in “Licorice Pizza”.
The awards were voted on by TFCA members at a meeting on Sunday, Jan. 16.
“In a tough year for moviegoing, the Toronto Film Critics’ honorees remind us of the power of cinema,” said Johanna Schneller, TFCA president.
The full list of 2022 Toronto Film Critics Association Awards winners and runners-up:
BEST PICTURE
Drive My Car (filmswelike)
Runners Up
Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures Canada)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion, Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Runners Up
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car (filmswelike)
Denis Villeneuve, Dune (Warner Brothers)
BEST ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Runners Up
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (Mongrel Media)
Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Elevation Pictures)
BEST ACTOR
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple+/Cineplex Pictures)
Runners Up
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Runners Up
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Ruth Negga, Passing (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures Canada)
Runners Up
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast (Universal Pictures Canada)
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST SCREENPLAY, ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL
Drive My Car (filmswelike)
Runners Up
Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures Canada)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST FIRST FEATURE
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Runners Up
Passing (Netflix)
Pig (Elevation Pictures)
Shiva Baby (Pacific Northwest Pictures)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flee (Elevation Pictures)
Runners Up
Encanto (Disney)
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix)
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Drive My Car (filmswelike)
Runners Up
Petite Maman (Elevation Pictures)
The Worst Person in the World (MK2 l MILE END)
ALLAN KING DOCUMENTARY FILM AWARD
Summer of Soul (Searchlight)
Runners Up
Flee (Elevation Pictures)
The Velvet Underground (Apple)