This year’s Toronto Film Critics Association award winners have been revealed.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter”, was a triple winner after picking up the prizes for Best Actress (Olivia Colman) Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley) and Best First Feature

Meanwhile, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” also took three top awards for Best Picture, Best International Film and Best Screenplay.

Other winners included Denzel Washington for Best Actor in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Bradley Cooper for Best Supporting Actor in “Licorice Pizza”.

The awards were voted on by TFCA members at a meeting on Sunday, Jan. 16.

“In a tough year for moviegoing, the Toronto Film Critics’ honorees remind us of the power of cinema,” said Johanna Schneller, TFCA president.

The full list of 2022 Toronto Film Critics Association Awards winners and runners-up:

BEST PICTURE

Drive My Car (filmswelike)

Runners Up

Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures Canada)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion, Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Runners Up

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car (filmswelike)

Denis Villeneuve, Dune (Warner Brothers)

BEST ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Runners Up

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (Mongrel Media)

Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Elevation Pictures)

BEST ACTOR

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple+/Cineplex Pictures)

Runners Up

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM! (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Runners Up

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Ruth Negga, Passing (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures Canada)

Runners Up

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast (Universal Pictures Canada)

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST SCREENPLAY, ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL

Drive My Car (filmswelike)

Runners Up

Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures Canada)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST FIRST FEATURE

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Runners Up

Passing (Netflix)

Pig (Elevation Pictures)

Shiva Baby (Pacific Northwest Pictures)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Flee (Elevation Pictures)

Runners Up

Encanto (Disney)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Drive My Car (filmswelike)

Runners Up

Petite Maman (Elevation Pictures)

The Worst Person in the World (MK2 l MILE END)

ALLAN KING DOCUMENTARY FILM AWARD

Summer of Soul (Searchlight)

Runners Up

Flee (Elevation Pictures)

The Velvet Underground (Apple)