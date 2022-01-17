Katy Perry is revealing Orlando Bloom’s “worst habit.”

The singer was chatting to “Heart” hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston when she was asked to list an annoying thing about her husband-to-be.

Perry shared, “Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank God because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth.

“But he leaves the floss, everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, ‘There are bins everywhere.'”

Perry also revealed what she bought Bloom for his 45th birthday recently, the Daily Mail reported.

After joking she “gave him a child, which is a big gift,” the singer went on: “He’s going to, like, roam out into the woods, like the unchartered territory path, so I got him like a lot of gear for his car, and we had a nice dinner and everything was great in the world.

“He basically said — and this is the key — ‘Just talk to the best friend.’ I talked to the best friend, he gave me a running list and I said, ‘Check, check, check.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Perry shared how Christmas 2021 was her “favourite” with Bloom and their 16-month-old daughter Daisy Dove.

The family decided to celebrate on January 2, with Perry telling the host: “I celebrated Christmas with my family, which was amazing.

“It was my favourite Christmas actually because my daughter’s now 16 months, and she’s aware of presents and we wore Christmas jammies but we celebrated on January 2, so everybody was done with Christmas, and it was like, everybody wakes up, because COVID has been crazy.”

The singer, who kicked off her Las Vegas residency “Play” on December 29, continued: “And I’ve been in a bubble, trying to save the show, so that the show goes on, even if the show is on the titanic.”