Christina Haack doesn’t care if people think her latest relationship with Josh Hall is “too fast, too soon.”

The “Flip or Flop” star posted a stunning shot of herself with Hall, to whom she got engaged in September after dating for about two months, alongside the caption: “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is. ❤️🔒🗝,” People reported.

Haack has since changed the caption to just read: “☀️❤️🐳🗝🔒”

The TV personality had previously sparked secret wedding rumours when she shared another vacation photo of the lovebirds, including the date “1.14.22”.

READ MORE: Christina Haack Details Endoscopy Procedure After Dealing With ‘Extreme Stomach Pain’

She’s since taken away the date but that didn’t stop fans from speculating that they’d tied the knot while in the picturesque location.

The snaps come after Haack, who was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, told People in November of Hall: “I’m happier than I thought was possible.

“I’ve changed in a way where I feel like I’m the best version of myself and the most authentic,” the mom of three added.