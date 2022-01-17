The “Scream” franchise might have turned out very different if its creators stuck to their original plan for a fan-favourite character.

While David Arquette’s Dewey is now deeply associated with the horror movie series, Courteney Cox told Pedestrian, “There was a time, I think it was in the first ‘Scream’, where David’s character Dewey was gonna be killed off.”

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Is Still Cringing Over Her Iconic ‘Scream’ Bangs

Thankfully, that plan changed when the creators realized just how popular Dewey was with audiences.

“Then they saw how he came across and people loved him so they scrapped it,” Cox said.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Reveals How Starring In ‘Scream’ Contributed To Her Fears

Arquette has gone on to play Dewey in every feature film iteration of the franchise, including the latest reboot, also titled “Scream”.

Cox herself has appeared alongside her ex-husband in every film in the series.