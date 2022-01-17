You might presume Bella Hadid has someone help her put together her everyday attire but that wouldn’t be the case.

The supermodel told WSJ. Magazine, “I haven’t had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now. I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that.

“In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style.

“When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is, Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?”

READ MORE: Bella Hadid Explains Why She’s Returning To VS Collective

Bella Hadid. PHOTO: ZOE GHERTNER / ART PARTNER

Hadid has been open about her struggles with mental health and anxiety over the years, with her recently sharing numerous photos of herself crying.

She said of why she is so open online: “I would have really depressive episodes and my mom or my doctor would ask how I was and instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo. It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling. I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why. That was over the past three years.

“[When I posted them] it was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was OK to feel that way. Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth. I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at some point I wasn’t able to post nice pretty pictures anymore. I was over it.”

READ MORE: Bella Hadid Volunteered At A NYC Food Bank To Give Back For Christmas

Hadid added of how she’s doing now: “I do have good days. Today is a good day. My brain fog is feeling better, I don’t feel depressed. I don’t have as much anxiety as I usually do. But tomorrow I could wake up and [be] the complete opposite. That’s why I get so overwhelmed. But that post made me less lonely because I had a lot of people that have reached out saying, ‘I feel that way too.’ Walking outside, being able to remember there are so many people going through things and have similar patterns to me, it makes me feel better.

“I don’t know if that’s not what people want on Instagram, and that’s fine. I don’t have to be on Instagram forever. I feel like real is the new real, and that’s what’s important to me.”