Hilary Duff is thrilled to have Kim Cattrall on board for “How I Met Your Father”.

Cattrall plays an older version of Duff’s character Sophie in the “How I Met Your Mother” spin-off show.

The “Lizzie McGuire” star said of Cattrall’s guest appearance during an interview on “Good Morning America”: “Kim Cattrall plays older Sophie who’s telling the story and she is just amazing.

“I mean, I would be lying if I told you we all didn’t do like a happy dance when we found out she signed on to do the show,” she added.

Duff went on, “When I think of New York City, I think of Kim, and so our show takes place in New York City, it’s a really important character in the show.

“Kim is just so warm and there’s something comforting watching the older you knowing that you turned out ok, you know? She’s sitting in this gorgeous home and she’s got this like cashmere sweater on and she’s drinking wine… her timing and her humour, she’s just like cool.

“You know that Sophie did something right in life, even though some of the adventures we go on maybe not going to be so ok.”

