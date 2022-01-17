Andrew Garfield kept very quiet about his role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Garfield didn’t even tell his ex-girlfriend and former “Spider-Man” co-star Emma Stone about his involvement in the flick, despite her constantly asking him about it.

The “Tick, Tick… BOOM!” star said in a new episode of Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast: “Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new ‘Spider-Man’ film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’

“She was like, ‘Shut up, just tell me,’ And like, I honestly… I kept it going, even with her, it’s hilarious. And then she saw it and was like, ‘You’re a jerk!’”

Garfield, who played Peter Parker, and Stone, who played Gwen Stacy, starred in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” and its 2014 sequel together. The pair dated for around four years after meeting on the set of the first movie.

The star’s latest comments come after he told The Wrap that it was “stressful” but “weirdly enjoyable” lying about his return to the much-loved franchise.

“It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun,” he said.

“There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game.

“And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do,” Garfield went on.

“I placed myself in that position of, ‘Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theatre? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?’

“I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theatre when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”