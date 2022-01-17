Joss Whedon is finally responding to the accusations about his troubled time directing 2017’s “Justice League”.

In a new interview with New York Magazine, the director is denying the claims about his behaviour on set – including Gal Gadot’s allegation he threatened her career.

“I don’t threaten people. Who does that?” Whedon said, via The Independent.

He thought one particular incident might be the cause for her misconception. Whedon recalled an argument the two had over cutting a scene, where he said he told her she would have to tie him to a railroad track and do it over his dead body.

“English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech,” he explained. “Then I was told that I had said something about ‘her’ dead body and tying her to the railroad track.”

When contacted for a response, Gadot said she “understood perfectly.”

The Hollywood Reporter claimed in an April 2021 article that the director had several arguments with the actress over the script.

A witness said that after one particularly nasty argument, Whedon threatened rewrites for Wonder Woman’s character.

“He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie,” the witness said.

Gadot herself told the magazine: “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros handled it in a timely manner.”

Whedon also addressed the accusations from Ray Fisher about discrimination on the set for his character, calling them “false and unjust.”

He reasoned he cut down Cyborg’s storyline in his version of the movie because it “made no sense.” Apparently, test audiences found Cyborg’s character to be “the worst” in the film.

The director recalled his discussion with Fisher about the decision to be “friendly and respectful” and said it lasted for “hours.”

On why Fisher would do an about-face and call Whedon’s behaviour on-set “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable,” he believed they were accusations made in bad faith.

“We’re talking about a malevolent force. We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses,” he said.