“Euphoria” stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike have been romantically linked in real life.

Schafer, who plays Jules Vaughn in the hit show, while Fike takes on the role of Elliot, were pictured holding hands on Sunday night as they left The Nice Guy in Los Angeles together after a dinner date.

The pair donned casual ensembles for the outing, with Schafer wearing a grey hoodie and red and white patterned skirt, while Fike opted for a striped sweater and black trousers.

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike. Credit: Backgrid

According to celeb gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi, an eyewitness claimed the stars were seen “kissing” and “dancing” inside the venue. They were reportedly joined by some of their “Euphoria” castmates including Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie.

The romance rumours come after the second episode of the second season of the HBO Max show aired this week.

The eventful ep teased a possible love triangle between Jules, Elliot and Zendaya’s character Rue Bennett.

Zendaya recently reminded fans that the show, which follows a group of high school students as they struggle with drugs, love, social media and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity, is for “mature audiences.”