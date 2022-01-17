Production on the highly-anticipated “Black Panther” sequel is reportedly starting back up again after multiple setbacks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, is set to resume this week with star Letitia Wright back from an injury.

READ MORE: Production On ‘Black Panther’ Sequel ‘Wakanda Forever’ Halted While Star Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury

Wright suffered the injury last august while filming a stunt sequence for the film, forcing the production to shut down in November once the crew had shot all they could without her.

Despite plans to get going again earlier this month, the shoot was delayed again due to several cast and crew members testing positive for COVID-19, including star Lupita Nyong’o.

Sources told THR that there are only “about four weeks” of shooting left on the film, and the delays are not expected to cause any further delay in the release of the film.

READ MORE: Letitia Wright Says Reports That She Pushed Anti-Vax Rhetoric On ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Are ‘Completely Untrue’

The film is expected to focus on the world of Wakanda, following the death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is schedule to hit theatres Nov. 11, 2022.