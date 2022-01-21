It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Jan. 21, 2022

Kanye West and the Game – “Eazy”

Kanye West teams up with the Game for his track “Eazy”. The song had been circulating online for a little while, with the leaked snippets of the song name-dropping and calling out a few people, including ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her sister Kourtney, and Kim’s new man Pete Davidson. Nothing says messy breakup quite like a diss track, but we gotta admit, if anyone can make a breakup diss track a fire banger, it’s Kanye West.

Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion – “Lick”

Shenseea calls upon Megan Thee Stallion for their new sexy jam, “Lick”. The song truly gives us all those “WAP” vibes, with tongue-in-cheek lyrics such as “put your back in it, just a little more,” “make your tongue go”, and our personal favourite “if he ate it quick call me fast food”. If this song doesn’t make you want to have a little bit of fun this weekend then we don’t know what will.

Charlie Puth – “Light Switch”

Charlie Puth’s highly anticipated single “Light Switch” has finally dropped with a hilarious music video to accompany it. If anything is going to get you up on your feet for a Friday morning workout, it’s certainly “Light Switch”. Puth had teased the song on TikTok for a few months now and fans were dying for the official release, and the time has finally come! With Charlie’s huge TikTok fame, fans are excited to see what track he’ll tease next.

Lana Del Rey – “Watercolor Eyes”

Lana Del Rey dropped her new song “Watercolor Eyes”, which is set to be featured in the newest episode of the hit show “Euphoria”. A Lana Del Rey and “Euphoria” collaboration wasn’t something we knew we needed, but now that we have it we don’t know how we lived without it! The song is a lyrical masterpiece that perfectly captures the universe that is “Euphoria”.

Years & Years – “Night Call” + Night Call (ALBUM)

Olly Alexander steps out with his first solo album as Years & Years. Night Call includes his previously released singles “Starstruck”, “Crave”, “Sweet Talker”, and now “Night Call”. ET Canada recently caught up with Olly to ask how the transition from trio to solo artist had an impact on this new album, to which he admits going solo had been in the cards for a while.

Christina Aguilera ft. Ozuna – “Santo”

Christina Aguilera is turning up the heat this New Music Friday. For “Santo” Aguilera collaborates with Ozuna for a rhythmic Latin-inspired dance track that will have you up on your feet when you hear it. Her latest single is off the first chapter of her new Spanish project La Fuerza, which just dropped today!

GAYLE – “ur just horny”

Gayle has released her followup single to her smash hit “ABCDEFU” with “ur just horny”. ET Canada chatted with Gayle prior to the release of the new track, to which the artist revealed the song makes her realize she still had some anger in her about her past relationship, acknowledging that an ex doesn’t want to be your friend, they’re simply “just horny.” The catchy song brings back those 2000s punk-rock vibes we’ve missed so much and we are sure “ur just horny” will be well received by fans who loved “ABCDEFU”.

DVBBS, Galantis & Cody Simpson – “When The Lights Go Down”

DVBBS and Galantis team up for their new single “When The Lights Go Down”, which enlists famous Australian singer and heartthrob Cody Simpson. The song follows Galantis’s recent smash hit “Sweet Talker” with Years & Years. When asked about the collaboration, DVBBS said, “We’ve shared stages all around the world with legends Galantis over the last decade and couldn’t be happier to now share this record together. We’ve also watched Cody Simpson grow into the amazing artist he is. He performed a record with us years ago at Ultra Music Festival that never came out. So, we had to finish the story right, and that’s ‘When The Lights Go Down’.”

LÉON – “Wishful Thinking”

Popular Swedish singer LÉON gifts fans with new single “Wishful Thinking”. This soft, mid-tempo ballad shows off LÉON’s ability to turn any listener into a major fan. Her EP is just a quick tease of what’s to come from her third studio album, Circles, which she just announced will be available on March 4, 2022.

Yuju – “Play”

South Korean singer Yuju debuted her first solo mini-album REC today, which features her latest track “Play”. She is best known for being a former member of the South Korean girl-group GFriend. “Play” offers a great combination of traditional Korean pop-inspired instruments, which offers a recognizable and yet very unique sound for Yuju’s international fans. Yuju’s REC is proof she didn’t come to play around. She’s here to offer some authentic, feel-good, and extremely catch K-pop magic.

Other noteworthy releases this week include Emeli Sandé – “Brighter Days”, Walker Hayes – “Delorean” + Country Stuff The Album (ALBUM), Billy Talent – “Hanging Out With All The Wrong People”, Lennon Stella – “Hey Beautiful (from “How I Met Your Father”)”, Griff and Sigrid – “Head On Fire”, Conan Gray – “Jigsaw”, Sigala – “Melody”, and Stacey Ryan and Zai1k – “Don’t Text Me When You’re Drunk”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Jann Arden – Descendant (Album)

Canadian multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and author Jann Arden will release her 15th studio album Descendant on January 28, 2022.

Bastille – Give Me The Future (ALBUM)

Bastille’s sci-fi-inspired album Give Me The Future is coming out on February 4, 2022. It’s said each song bears a different danceable dreamscape. The album features their new song “Shut Off The Lights”.

Dustin Lynch – Blue In The Sky (ALBUM)

Country artist Dustin Lynch announced his fifth studio album Blue In The Sky. The album will feature collaborations with Riley Green, Chris Lane, and MacKenzie Porter. Dustin Lynch’s album drops on February 11, 2022.

Molly Moore – Escapism (EP)

Molly Moore’s upcoming EP Escapism is set for release on February 11, 2022. It will feature her previously released songs “Shy”, “Marco Polo”, and “Do They?”

Eddie Vedder – Earthling (ALBUM)

Eddie Vedder’s new album Earthling will be available on February 11, 2022. The album will feature songs “Long Way” and “The Haves” and is produced by Grammy Award winner Andrew Watt.

Charli XCX – Crash (ALBUM)

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts”, describing the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road,” so we’re excited to hear the rest of the album when it drops in March 2022.

Sophia Bel – Anxious Avoidant (ALBUM)

Sophia Bel’s debut album Anxious Avoidant is set for release on April 15, 2022. Raised on early-2000s skate-punk and emo music, Sophia draws inspiration from her childhood all while exploring the electro-pop genre.

