Jordan Davis stopped by the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 16 to perform “Buy Dirt”, but that wasn’t his only stop for the night.

In a sweet video to Instagram, the singer shared an impromptu performance of “Dirt” at a fan’s wedding.

He captioned the video: “When a trip to play on @fallontonight turns into a wedding gig…congrats Claudia and JD. #buydirt #jimmyfallon #fallontonight”

“So, we just wrapped up at ‘Jimmy Fallon’, just found out there’s a wedding in New Jersey and the first song is ‘Buy Dirt’,” Davis explains in the video. “They had a DJ playing it, but we’re only 35 minutes away so we are going over to play the first dance song live. So, come tag along.”

The video shows the crew arriving at the wedding venue, rehearsing for the performance and then shocking the happy couple on the dance floor. The loved-up couple happily sing along to the performance.

This isn’t the first time the star has crashed a wedding with a surprise performance. He also surprised fans in a parking lot wedding with a performance of his 2018 hit “Slow Dance In a Parking Lot”.

“Buy Dirt” is a song off of the eight-track EP of the same name which was released in May 2021. The track topped the country music charts and was nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 2021 Country Music Awards.