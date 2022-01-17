Shenae Grimes-Beech is glad to be back in the snow after returning home – and she’s sharing it with the world.

The “90210” actress is enjoying the winter weather with her family and shared some pics of their activities to Instagram.

She captioned the story: “First snow day of the season for us!!!! My Canadian ❤️ is v happy!”

Shenae Grimes-Beech, Josh Beech – Photo: Instagram/@shenaegrimesbeech

The post featured a photo of Grimes, her husband Josh Beech, and their two children Bowie and Kingsley sledding in the snow.

The Toronto-native, who has an active family vlogging channel on YouTube, opened up about returning home for the winter. They headed north and overseas to celebrate the holidays with their families, who they hadn’t seen for two years due to COVID-19. But while overseas, they unexpectedly tested positive themselves.

“We have loved our time here so much and it’s been such an amazing reprieve to have the support of our family,” she shared. “It’s been such a joy to watch Bowie just fall so in love with all of her family members, and watch her be so loved on because she deserves that.”

Luckily, the “Degrassi” actress shared a new vlog on Jan. 16 revealing the family finally made it back home to Nashville. The couple also opened up about their “intentions” for the new year – which is their version of New Year’s resolutions.

Surprisingly, they plan to travel more.

“The first intention we have is to travel more. Obviously the experience we just had definitely made us question if this is the time to be travelling,” Grimes admitted. They swore, however, to research and be more prepared to avoid such a debacle in the future.

She continued, “Before we had kids, before we ever started vlogging, we travelled all of the time – and that’s something we really want to do with our kids.”

The newest addition to the family, baby Kingsley, came into the world on August 13, 2021. The actress has always been open about her parenting process and even asked for help with naming her son before he was born.

She even shared her post-partum process after his birth over social media in a candid way, giving realistic photos of what her body looked like as it recovered from the pregnancy.

“Normalizing scars, linea negras and all those extra humps on hump day because postpartum recovery is just as much of a beautiful privilege as the healthy pregnancy that got ya there. It’s just not glorified in the same way,” she wrote in one photo, via Us Weekly.