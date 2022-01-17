Click to share this via email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the Salute to Freedom Gala Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in New York.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honoured Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. by showing their support for his daughter, Dr. Bernice A. King, and The King Center.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped to provide meals for volunteers and staff who were organizing events at The King Center in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, March 17.

Bernice took to Twitter to thank the couple for honouring her father through their kind contribution.

Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for @TheKingCenter’s King Day Community Service Project volunteers today. I’m so grateful for your graciousness in honoring my father. #MLKDay #BelovedCommunity pic.twitter.com/mxH7kjDbR2 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 17, 2022

“Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for @TheKingCenter’s King Day Community Service Project volunteers today,” she wrote.

Paige’s Pastries & Bistro and Parlay Savory Saloon were among the local Black-owned food trucks that served free lunches to the volunteers and staff onsite.

Events on the day included a voter registration drive and a service project to gather donations for unsheltered and homeless individuals in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the annual King Center Commemorative Service featured keynote speaker The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, who gave the sermon at Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding.