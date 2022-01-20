Jamie Lynn Spears is setting the record straight on her feud with Britney Spears.

In a two-part episode with the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the star will reveal a text message from her sister which she claims exonerates her.

Host Alex Cooper asks, “You have a text message that clears your name from your sister. Can you pull out your phone and read your recent text from Britney?”

She pulls up the text on phone, reading the text from her sister: “‘I know it’s not your fault and I’m sorry for being so angry at you. Although I am your big sister I need you more than you need me and always have.'”

Jamie says it was “very traumatizing that one conversation they’re talking about her kids and the next Britney is threatening on social media because something was said in a backhanded way.”

The two have been publicly feuding over their roles in the conservatorship, Jamie’s new autobiography Things I Should Have Said, and most recently her interview with “Good Morning America”.

In a recent Twitter post, Britney reacted to her sister’s claims in the interview by expressing disappointment that her sister wasn’t there for her in the past.

“I think the thing that saddens me the most is that when this all happened to me and when I called you from that place… you would take days to respond !!!” she wrote.

Britney also revealed her sister didn’t express support for ending her conservatorship until she came out publicly about her treatment.

“I said something on Instagram and you and Bryan [Spears] showed up at my house … because of an Instagram post !!! THAT makes me the saddest…. why ???? Because I needed you WAYYYYYY before that and the fact that you and Bryan showed up laughing at my gate, instead of KNOWING you should have been here way before that makes me very sad !!!”

The pop star claimed that her younger sister was “lying” about many of the things in her new book.

“You’ve stooped to a whole new low,” she wrote. “Please please stop with these crazy lies for Hollywood books. Now and only now I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone. ”

On Jamie’s end, she also refuted her sister’s claims about the family.

She shared on Instagram: “Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.”

The new episode of “Call Her Daddy” airs on Spotify Jan. 18 at midnight.