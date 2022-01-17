“Jeopardy!” fans will not be seeing Laura Coates on the show anytime soon.

The late Alex Trebek once shared the CNN Senior Legal Analyst as someone he would like to see host “Jeopardy!” in a viral video.

The bestselling author appeared on the Jan. 17 episode of “Tamron Hall” where she reflected on the encounter and the sudden attention thrown at her.

“I actually was as shocked as anyone else was when he first said it. I never met him. I’m a lifelong fan of ’Jeopardy!.’ I mean I sometimes watch it twice in a night and play it back for my kids so I have all the actual answers so I look even smarter to my children,” she said. “And I was thrilled when he said my name, and I thought, ‘My God. This person that I have watched my whole life really, even knows my name let alone thinks that I would be worthy enough to fill his shoes which frankly can’t be filled?’”

The Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness author shared that she later reached out to the host to thank him for the consideration.

The last season of “Jeopardy!” saw Mayim Bialik and previous champion Ken Jennings trade off hosting duties for the latter half.

Coates revealed she was denied the job when she reached out.

“And I asked for the opportunity when it came time, when they were looking for people to possibly fill in. I certainly raised my hand and knocked on doors and found them closed,” she shared. “And I asked for the opportunity. I was told ‘no.’ which is one of those moments Tamron, when you have to remember to wear your own jersey.”

Despite not being given the job, the 41-year-old took the moment as a learning opportunity.

“You have to remember to continue to be your own champion in other respects and sometimes the vision that you have for yourself, or those that surprise you – other people – don’t align with what happens and that happened there,” she added. “But I tell you, with the work I do now, do you know how much easier my life would be if I had the answers in advance?”