Reese Witherspoon is a proud mother after Ava Phillippe showed off her painting skills in a new portrait.

The budding artist shared a new self-portrait to Instagram.

The image featured Phillippe holding paws with her pup Benji.

Despite the beautiful painting, the artist expressed dissatisfaction with her work, writing “I am not super satisfied with how this painting turned out.”

Her mother didn’t seem to think so, however, and commented with her support.

“This is wonderful! 💫💫💫I love seeing your art work,” Witherspoon wrote.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe – Photo: Instagram/@avaphillippe

The actress has always been a very supportive mother of her daughter’s endeavours, most recently complimenting a photo of Phillippe and her boyfriend Owen Mahoney.

She commented, “😍 These two.” The two are fellow students at UC Berkeley and are thought to have been dating since 2019.

Witherspoon shares parenting duties of her daughter with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.