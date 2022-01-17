Cardi B is contemplating some new ink.

The “Up” rapper took to Twitter Sunday night to share that’s she’s “close” to getting her son’s name tattooed on her face. Cardi and her husband, Offset, welcomed their baby boy in September, but have yet to reveal his name.

“Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!,” Cardi wrote.

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

The tweet comes just days after the 29-year-old rapper shared a sweet video of Offset spending time with the newborn.

“He being mean to me,” she captioned a video of her and Offset’s baby boy. “He wanna be wit his daddy.”

Offset loved every moment as he sweetly cradled their 4-month-old son while the little one reached up and touched his daddy’s face. In a follow up video, Cardi gave an update on the couple’s newborn – who hasn’t been on his best behavior.

“So today, this one right here, has not been a good boy,” Cardi said as she lifted her son’s tiny arm. “First, he woke up one hour earlier than he usually do.”

Cardi B – Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

Earlier this month, the “Invasion of Privacy” emcee marked their son’s four-month birthday by sharing an unbelievable update.

“This baby is talking,” Cardi revealed. “I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ. First of all, my husband saw it yesterday.”

Explaining how the chat with her son went down, she added, “I was like, ‘You love mommy, yeah?’ And then I asked him again, ‘You love mommy?’ And he replied back, like, ‘Yeah.’ Not even like [baby sound]. It was like, ‘Yeah.’”

After sharing that her son clearly said “hello” while watching “Cocomelon”, Cardi reacted, “Yo, this is crazy. I don’t know if that’s, like, the pandemic thing. I don’t know, like, if this is normal. This sh*t is crazy. I need a camera in this room 24/7 or something.”

In addition to keeping their son’s name a secret, Cardi and Offset, who are also parents to 3-year-old Kulture, have yet to show his face.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” Cardi told ET ahead of their son’s birth. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

MORE FROM ET:

Cardi B Shares Sweet Video Of Her Son Hanging With Dad Offset

Cardi B Says Her 4-Month Old Son Is Already Talking

Cardi B Shares Her Morning Routine in New Videos Featuring Her Son