Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jodie Sweetin is tying the knot with sweetheart Mescal Wasilewski.

The “Full House” star shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of the couple sporting their new rings.

She began the post with a poem from Maya Angelou, writing:

“In all the world there is

No heart for me like yours.

In all the world there is

No love for you like mine”

~Maya Angelou”

READ MORE: Jodie Sweetin On Tabloids Hounding The Kardashians’ Kids: ‘Leave Them Alone’

She continued with a sweet tribute to her new fiancé, “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍 #soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday” #happy40thbirthdaytome”.

Famous friends congratulated the couple with Danica McKellar commenting, “Congratulations!!! ❤️” and Christy Carlson Romano adding, “Ahhhhhhh! Yay! ❤️”.

READ MORE: Jodie Sweetin Opens Up About How Her Relationship With Food Changed During The Pandemic: ‘I’m Not A Stress Eater, I’m A Stress Starver’

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 with a photo collage of their time together, via People.

“Find someone who you can share this kind of love with…” Sweetin captioned the post.