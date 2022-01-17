Jodie Sweetin is tying the knot with sweetheart Mescal Wasilewski.
The “Full House” star shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of the couple sporting their new rings.
She began the post with a poem from Maya Angelou, writing:
“In all the world there is
No heart for me like yours.
In all the world there is
No love for you like mine”
~Maya Angelou”
She continued with a sweet tribute to her new fiancé, “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍 #soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday” #happy40thbirthdaytome”.
Famous friends congratulated the couple with Danica McKellar commenting, “Congratulations!!! ❤️” and Christy Carlson Romano adding, “Ahhhhhhh! Yay! ❤️”.
The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 with a photo collage of their time together, via People.
“Find someone who you can share this kind of love with…” Sweetin captioned the post.