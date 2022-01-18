Rachel Zegler has apologized after being criticized for a reading of a Britney Spears post.

The “West Side Story” star pretended she was in an audition as she read aloud Britney’s response to Jamie Lynn’s claims that she locked them both in a room with a knife.

Jamie Lynn also claimed in her book, Things I Should Have Said, that Britney “got in her face” when she was holding her toddler Ivey, now 3.

Zegler said of her since-deleted video: “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone.”

She added:

The clip showed Zegler reading Britney’s post:

See some of the social media reaction to Zegler’s post below.

Jamie Lynn recently said on “Nightline” of why she included her knife story in her book, “First off, I think that experiencing my own panic attacks and how sometimes we can feel in those moments is important. But also it’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment.

“I was scared. That was an experience I had. But I also was fearful to really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody or anything. But I also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”