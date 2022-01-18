Rachel Zegler has apologized after being criticized for a reading of a Britney Spears post.

The “West Side Story” star pretended she was in an audition as she read aloud Britney’s response to Jamie Lynn’s claims that she locked them both in a room with a knife.

Jamie Lynn also claimed in her book, Things I Should Have Said, that Britney “got in her face” when she was holding her toddler Ivey, now 3.

Zegler said of her since-deleted video: “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone.”

She added:

This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable. (2/2) — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 17, 2022

The clip showed Zegler reading Britney’s post:

See some of the social media reaction to Zegler’s post below.

Intent does not negate impact. You made a mockery of her trauma and this apology SUCKS. — French Vanilla Fantasy (@on_peaches) January 18, 2022

Did you reach out to @britneyspears for a formal apology? As a survivor of multiple traumas if someone read my messages in the manner you did I would want a personal apology. I would also want you to read up on trauma & how it affects mental health so you never do it again.💔 — Jessica (@glitznglam420) January 18, 2022

i am … so disappointed in rachel zegler lmfao how can someone who is SO chronically online make this much of an error in judgment like. ur telling me that miss twitter activism saw NOTHING wrong w making a mockery of britney?? okay — cal 🥀 (@good4yelena) January 17, 2022

thank you for speaking up and apologizing, we love you very much <3 — gianne (@zeglersfolklore) January 17, 2022

Love you ❤️ it’s all good, it’s a learning experience. ❤️ — tlmhallejonah (@halletlmjonah) January 17, 2022

thank you for acknowledging your mistakes ❤️ — kate ❀ (@cupofbobatea) January 17, 2022

Jamie Lynn recently said on “Nightline” of why she included her knife story in her book, “First off, I think that experiencing my own panic attacks and how sometimes we can feel in those moments is important. But also it’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment.

“I was scared. That was an experience I had. But I also was fearful to really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody or anything. But I also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”