Steve Harvey isn’t so fond of seeing photos of his daughter Lori Harvey cosying up to her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

The “Family Feud” host chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Tuesday, with her sharing an Instagram snap from the holidays showing Lori on Michael’s lap.

DeGeneres jokes, “Look at that, that’s happening in front of you?”

Steve Harvey, Ellen DeGeneres. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. — Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Harvey responds, “I’ve never seen that picture before… I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right now, not really feeling that picture,” confirming this was Jordan’s second Christmas with their family.

As DeGeneres questions whether Jordan is “a good gift giver,” Harvey says: “Hell yeah, that’s why I like him!”

He adds, “He bought me this big 100-cigar box with the most hard-to-get cigars — 100 of them in this big box — and gave that to me.”

Harvey says Jordan bought his wife Marjorie some skis, laughing: “Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law!”

The star admits, “I don’t know man, I’m pulling for him because he’s a really good guy, comes from a good family, so I’m kind of pulling for him. But at the same time, I got my eye on him.”

He jokes, “I can’t whoop him but if he ever turn around I’m gonna knock his a** out,” adding he was “impressed” by Jordan’s workouts and that he sometimes works out in his gym.

Plus, Harvey, who recently turned 65, talks about running into Elton John at a restaurant in the south of France and reveals why he got emotional after the DJ started playing the “Family Feud” theme song.

