Will Smith celebrated his mom’s birthday in style.

On Monday, the “King Richard” star shared a video for his mother Caroline Bright’s 85th birthday, dancing with her to a Whitney Houston classic.

“85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let’s dance our way to 100,” Smith wrote in the caption.

In the video, the mother and son dance together at a restaurant, singing along to Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

Smith has shared the love for his mom on Instagram before, including a cheeky Mother’s Day post in which he wrote, “Oh… and Mom, I’m sorry about that time when I was a senior in high school and you caught me in the kitchen with my girlfriend. But, really you should’ve been asleep.”

The joke was a reference to a revelation in his recent memoir about his mom catching him and his girlfriend having sex in the kitchen when he was a teen.

“I’m still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night,” he wrote. “To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me.”