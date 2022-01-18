Trisha Yearwood did her bit this week to celebrate what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday Monday.

The country crooner went live on TalkShopLive and raised more than US$36,000 for the #BettyWhiteChallenge, encouraging people to donate to Dottie’s Yard Fund, which will distribute funds to animal charities across the U.S.

“Who doesn’t love Betty White? We all do. And I just think that Betty is so happy right now that this is the way that the world is choosing to celebrate her birthday, by giving to animals, which was so near and dear to her heart,” Yearwood said during the livestream.

“The world has lost a wonderful person, but this is how we keep people who we love alive. I think we should do this every year on Betty’s birthday, personally. 101st birthday, we’ll be here!”

I’m blown away! We’ve already reached our goal of $30,000+, but let’s keep this love flowing!! Thank you all so much!! xo 🐾 #BettyWhiteChallenge Donate here: https://t.co/0CVfdX6dZc — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) January 18, 2022

During the 17-minute livestream, more than US$16,000 was raised. Yearwood and TalkShopLive will each match donations up to $10,000, bringing donations to $36,000 at the time of the press release, with donations continuing to come in.

All donations made via TalkShopLive will go toward helping animals through Dottie’s Yard Fund.

“We are so honoured that Trisha Yearwood and Dottie’s Yard Fund chose to partner with TalkShopLive for the #BettyWhiteChallenge,” said Bryan Moore, co-founder and CEO of TalkShopLive.

“While we all miss Betty we are so thrilled that we could have a small part in continuing her legacy of caring for animals. This is a day where our viewers showed up and proved they are friends not only to Betty, but also to our many furry friends.”

Animal-lover White passed away at age 99 on New Year’s Eve. White’s last-ever interview was featured on “Betty White: A Celebration”, which aired Monday on the beloved star’s milestone birthday.