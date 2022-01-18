Javier Bardem once accidentally made late music icon Prince an hour late for his own concert.

The Academy Award-winning actor appeared on “The Tonight Show” and told Jimmy Fallon the singer had invited Bardem and his wife Penelope Cruz, along with her friend, actor Jordi Mollà, out for dinner before the London show.

READ MORE: Javier Bardem Reveals How His Daughter Inspired Him To Sing In ‘The Little Mermaid’, Addresses ‘Frankenstein’ Rumours

“We were having dinner and we took the dessert and we were having a drink, two drinks and we were like, ‘Nobody’s coming here to pick us up.’ So I step out of the room and I said, ‘Hey, we are here.’ ‘Ah, are you finished?’ ‘Yes.’ Then Prince came and said, ‘Are you done?’ ‘Yes.’ So he told us to go to the seats, we were accompanied to our seats, and then the show started. And we were like, ‘Oh, my God. They’ve been waiting an hour for us to finish the dinner!’”

On Monday’s show, Bardem apologized to fans who were at the concert that night and swore he wasn’t aware of the circumstances.

Javier Bardem and Jimmy Fallon- Photo: Paula Lobo/NBC

Bardem then shared his version of the viral moment in which he got on stage with Bono at a U2 concert, wearing a cowboy hat and a purple feather boa.

READ MORE: Javier Bardem Comments On Woody Allen Allegations: ‘If It Hasn’t Been Legally Proven’ It’s Just ‘Gossip’

“My version of the story is very simple. Bono asked us, ‘Hey, guys, we are playing in Barcelona and we are bringing, like, 10 people. Would you like to get on stage?’ And I said, ‘Yes!’ She [Cruz] said no at the time. And then I said to Bono, ‘Bono, the only thing that I wanted to tell you is that if I get on stage, some people may not like that. May go like, ‘Hey, what’s that guy doing there?’ He says, ‘Okay, do whatever you have to do.’ So I put a hat on. I put on a purple boa. I do my most erotic movements as I could imagine. Because the song was ‘Mysterious Ways’. And then of course the song finishes and then I took the hat off and the whole stadium was like, ‘Boo!'” the actor told Fallon.

The “Being the Ricardos” star admitted that when it comes to his own musical talents, he lied about being able to sing and play the conga and guitar for his role in the Aaron Sorkin-directed film.

READ MORE: Penélope Cruz Explains Her And Javier Bardem’s Strict ‘No Social Media’ Rule For Their Children