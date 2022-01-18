Grab your accordions because Daniel Radcliffe is going to play “Weird Al” Yankovic in an upcoming biopic.

Radcliffe, 32, will star in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”, a Roku Original movie from Funny Or Die and Tango that will stream exclusively on the Roku Channel. Yankovic will pen the script alongside Funny Or Die’s Eric Appel who will also direct the picture. Appel helmed a short film of the same name over a decade ago for Funny Or Die. Production is set to begin in Los Angeles in February.

So… I’m making a movie. — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) January 18, 2022

“When my last movie ‘UHF’ came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic said in a statement announcing the project. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Things are about to get weird. Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in the all-new feature film WEIRD: The @AlYankovic Story, a Roku Original based on the career of the Grammy-winning musician and pop cultural icon. pic.twitter.com/ZNHOP3eJFv — The Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) January 18, 2022

The biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, Yankovic is best known for pastiching and parodying contemporary hits, as well as original songs. Yankovic is a five-time Grammy winner. His 2014 album Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. He is only one of three artists to land top 40 hits in each of the last four decades — the others being Michael Jackson and Madonna, both musicians he’s parodied over the years.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” will follow the traditional biopic route and, acccording to the film’s logline, will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”