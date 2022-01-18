The Rock is a big “dinosaur” guy.

On Monday night, while Dwayne Johnson appeared on “ManningCast” during the NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, it was a T. Rex that got all the attention.

During the segment with Peyton and Eli Manning, Eli interrupted to ask about what appeared to be a full-sized tyrannosaur head behind their guest.

“I got a T. Rex skull. That’s Stan,” Johnson said.

“So Stan was the most complete T. Rex skull ever found by a paleontologist, a young paleontologist and his name was Stan,” he explained. “So, this T. Rex head was named after him.

“Pretty cool and bada**, isn’t it?”

The dinosaur skull in question may belong to the skeleton unearthed over 30 years ago in South Dakota by a paleontologist named Stan Sacrison.

It had been housed at the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research, but on Oct. 6, 2020, it was controversially sold at auction to an unnamed bidder for a whopping $31.8 million.

“That’s an astronomical price that borders on absurdity, based on my knowledge of the market,” paleontologist David Evans told National Geographic at the time. “If this kind of money [were] invested properly, it could easily fund 15 permanent dinosaur research positions, or about 80 full field expeditions per year, in perpetuity.”