Denzel Washington had quite the surprise on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel showed a resurfaced 2017 viral clip of the actor meeting a bunch of people in Chicago, including Juanita “Mother/Mama Hubbard”.

The host tracked down Juanita, now 91, and facilitated a little reunion with Washington via video chat.

Filling viewers in, Kimmel explained how Washington had been looking for a BBQ restaurant at the time when he met the family in the sweet clip.

As Kimmel questioned Juanita on how old she was now, she cheekily replied, “91… acting like 19.”

She said of the meeting, “Everyone was so happy to see him,” insisting people had been asking her if she’d heard from the star but she hadn’t.

Washington insisted, “You didn’t give me your number!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Washington spoke about his friendship with the late Sidney Poitier, who passed away on January 6 at the age of 94.

The actor shared how he’d been friends with Poitier since he secretly went to see Washington perform “A Soldier’s Play”.

“He came backstage and took pictures with all of us,” Washington remembered. “He came over to me and he says, ‘You know, you’re good, you’re very good.’ I was like [smiles] what do you say to Sidney Poitier? ‘Yes, sir, thank you!’”

He insisted he was glad he didn’t know Poitier was watching him at the time before he introduced himself later.

Washington said of the pair’s friendship, “I would just go over to his house and hang out and visit him. I have all types of tapes of him talking about stuff… I heard Sidney Poitier curse.”

“Oh, you did?” Kimmel questioned. “Which of the many wonderful words?”

“He used them all,” Washington responded. “I was like, ‘Oh, not Mr. Tibbs?’”